B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,518,000 after purchasing an additional 286,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,808,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,061,000 after purchasing an additional 761,383 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,019,000 after purchasing an additional 91,399 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,146,000 after purchasing an additional 596,595 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CoStar Group stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.77. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $100.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.70.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

