B. Riley Initiates Coverage on International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

IGT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 141,105 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in International Game Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $212,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

