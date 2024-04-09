Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 5,267,436 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,267,436 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Joby Aviation worth $374,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819,837 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 596.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $30,599.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,882.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,474 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $30,599.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,882.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,362 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $56,355.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 554,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,698 over the last three months. 49.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. 891,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963,932. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.07.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

