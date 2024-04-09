Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,843,034 shares during the period. Coupang accounts for about 1.9% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 8.14% of Coupang worth $2,356,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,355,590 shares of company stock valued at $633,443,979 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. 4,253,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,210,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $19.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

