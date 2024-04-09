Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,292,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516,640 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 11.15% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $399,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

DNA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. 11,568,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,077,504. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.36. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.37 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 355.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ginkgo Bioworks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 761,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,332.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.