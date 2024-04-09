Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $467.92 Million Stock Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,156,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670,372 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 15.84% of Coursera worth $467,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Coursera in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Coursera Stock Up 0.5 %

COUR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,829. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 1,562 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $26,319.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 614,802 shares of company stock worth $10,363,354 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Further Reading

