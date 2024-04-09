Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,593,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895,203 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 8.55% of Duolingo worth $815,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.63. 88,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,150. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.82 and a 52-week high of $245.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.54 and its 200 day moving average is $198.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $2,184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,723 shares of company stock worth $23,359,640. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.11.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

