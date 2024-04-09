Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,511,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,534 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $489,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Teradyne by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 5.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 18.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 6.8% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

NASDAQ TER traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.19. The stock had a trading volume of 231,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day moving average of $99.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

