Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,838,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343,165 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $500,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,820,000 after acquiring an additional 302,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,266,000 after purchasing an additional 193,543 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,372,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,043,000 after purchasing an additional 286,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 852,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 631,270 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMX. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.09. 81,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $91.71 and a 1 year high of $143.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day moving average of $124.37.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $1.115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

