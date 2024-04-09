Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,355,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 83,301 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.01% of Albemarle worth $340,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Albemarle by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after acquiring an additional 33,662 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. TD Cowen lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,067. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.