Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 15,317 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,618,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,317 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $311,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,917 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,698,000 after acquiring an additional 63,239 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 15.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,794,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,076,000 after acquiring an additional 238,374 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 56.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,061,000 after acquiring an additional 583,291 shares during the period.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $103.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,404. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.58 and a 12-month high of $156.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

