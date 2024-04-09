Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 2,114,502 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,524,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,114,502 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.33% of CoStar Group worth $832,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.70.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.76. The stock had a trading volume of 204,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $100.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

