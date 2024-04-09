Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,397,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,798 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $747,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter worth $52,707,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in Samsara by 62.7% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Samsara by 13,691.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,266,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 2,862.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,270,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,966 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $3,249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,783,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $316,200.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,561.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $3,249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,783,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,580,863 shares of company stock valued at $54,704,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Price Performance

Samsara stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.40. 492,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,703. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $40.54.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.