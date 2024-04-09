Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) PT Lowered to $46.00

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of TBBK opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.45. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $47.11.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.16% and a net margin of 30.94%. On average, analysts predict that Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,647.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,647.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephanie B. Mudick purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,082.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $308,838. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 227,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

