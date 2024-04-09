Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $464.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $146,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 13,034 shares of company stock worth $245,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 52,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

