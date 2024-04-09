Bank of America Boosts Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$21.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.44.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of IVN stock traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,587. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.01. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of C$9.89 and a 12-month high of C$18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.5392413 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. In other news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$47,102.03. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,784 shares of company stock valued at $157,394 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Mines

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.