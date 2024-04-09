Bank of America Downgrades Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Underperform

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,736 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 887,993 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,703,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 502,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,529,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 37,248 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,374,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 117,194 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.