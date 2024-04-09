Bank of America Lowers Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Price Target to $14.00

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 161.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INZY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

Inozyme Pharma stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. 1,301,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,915. The stock has a market cap of $330.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a current ratio of 13.36. Inozyme Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Inozyme Pharma

In other Inozyme Pharma news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,209.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,415.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INZY. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,125,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,465,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,939,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,467 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,537,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $5,410,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

