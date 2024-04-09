Bank of America Upgrades Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) to Buy

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$27.75 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$21.75. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.52.

TSE AGI traded up C$0.27 on Tuesday, hitting C$20.44. 543,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,993. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.80 and a 1-year high of C$20.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of C$346.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.7749321 EPS for the current year.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

