Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$74.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$66.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$68.46 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of C$8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.6239067 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

