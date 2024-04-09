Barclays Boosts Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $43.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MPLX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. Mplx has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

