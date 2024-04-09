Barclays Increases Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $120.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.65.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $125.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.92. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.