Barclays Raises Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $9.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ULCC has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Frontier Group

Frontier Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.00 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 14,500 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $104,545.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,072.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 83.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,483,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,465 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 7,961,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after buying an additional 2,734,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after buying an additional 1,938,222 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter valued at $12,749,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 985.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 952,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 864,996 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.