Barclays Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $221.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $168.00 to $221.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MPC. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.58.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $217.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.73. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

