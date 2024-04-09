Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -107.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

