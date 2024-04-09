Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.29% from the stock’s previous close.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $45.59. 339,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,343. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.86. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $50.34.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

