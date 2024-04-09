BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,871,000 after purchasing an additional 323,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,198,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 661,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,332,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,084,000 after acquiring an additional 294,626 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.742 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. BCE’s payout ratio is 174.56%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

