Benchmark Trims Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Target Price to $93.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHK. Johnson Rice cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.56.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $90.08. 70,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,323. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $91.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.