Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIG. Loop Capital downgraded Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Big Lots Price Performance

BIG opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $113.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.30.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post -10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Articles

