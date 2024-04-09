BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading 4.9% Higher

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.24 and last traded at $18.16. Approximately 125,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 409,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $833.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 7,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $120,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,666,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,419 shares of company stock worth $550,058 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

