Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $24.24 million and $37,713.46 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00106549 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00036867 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00015837 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002878 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001410 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.