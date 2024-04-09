Bitcoin Price Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,390.87 billion and approximately $32.93 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $70,682.24 on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $682.62 or 0.00965756 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00046598 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.36 or 0.00136330 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000397 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,677,806 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.
