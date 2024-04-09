BitShares (BTS) Trading Up 2% Over Last Week

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $11.61 million and $164,899.61 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001279 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000906 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000628 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

