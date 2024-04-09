BitTorrent-New Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31.33 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $31.33 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001873 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001289 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000909 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002744 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001424 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001262 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.
BitTorrent-New Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.