BitTorrent-New Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31.33 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $31.33 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001873 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001289 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001424 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001262 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000154 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $35,650,800.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

