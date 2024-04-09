BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,022,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 9,615,898 shares.The stock last traded at $3.15 and had previously closed at $2.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

BlackBerry Stock Up 7.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackBerry news, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,657,000 after buying an additional 13,925,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at $48,775,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at $21,316,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BlackBerry by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,417,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after buying an additional 4,101,823 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in BlackBerry by 59.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after buying an additional 3,245,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Further Reading

