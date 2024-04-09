Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $30.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 73.67%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

