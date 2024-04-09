Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

NYSE:OWL opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 196.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $20,620,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,480,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,162,000 after acquiring an additional 281,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,110,000 after acquiring an additional 328,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

