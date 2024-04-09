BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) a C$6.00 Price Target

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) has been assigned a C$6.00 target price by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.40.

Shares of TSE BTE traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.17. 3,547,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,211. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.88.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.7398601 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$142,000.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

