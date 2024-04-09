BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) a C$16.50 Price Target

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$16.50 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

OBE traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 170,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,295. The company has a market cap of C$905.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$12.08.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of C$173.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post 1.5399449 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Brydson purchased 25,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$177,172.50. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

