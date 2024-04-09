Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$84.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$84.36.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEI.UN shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$84.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.
