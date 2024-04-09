boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 26 ($0.33) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.88% from the stock’s current price.
boohoo group Price Performance
BOO opened at GBX 36.56 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £464.29 million, a P/E ratio of -524.57 and a beta of 1.78. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 27.77 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 57.78 ($0.73). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07.
boohoo group Company Profile
