boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 26 ($0.33) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.88% from the stock’s current price.

boohoo group Price Performance

BOO opened at GBX 36.56 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £464.29 million, a P/E ratio of -524.57 and a beta of 1.78. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 27.77 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 57.78 ($0.73). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

