Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $5.82

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $6.03. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 867,945 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $916.46 million, a PE ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 3.02.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.38%.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BORR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Further Reading

