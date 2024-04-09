Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Raised by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,342,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,071 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.30% of Boston Scientific worth $250,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $68.66. 4,917,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,408,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.98. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $69.20.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,129 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

