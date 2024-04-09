Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

BLIN opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

About Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

