Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
BLIN opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Will the Shockwave Medical Deal Be the Jolt JNJ Stock Needs?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- The 5 Hottest CEO Stock Purchases So Far This Year
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Institutions Think This Consumer Stock Could Break Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.