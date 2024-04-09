Bridgeworth LLC Buys 235 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 73,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,141,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VXF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $172.59. The stock had a trading volume of 120,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,800. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.72. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

