Bridgeworth LLC Buys Shares of 12,548 Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFNM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFNM traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,713. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $48.64.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

