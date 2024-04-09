Bridgeworth LLC Buys Shares of 32,588 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 427,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,794. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.