Bridgeworth LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.85. The company had a trading volume of 616,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,614. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.37.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

