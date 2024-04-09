Bridgeworth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.25. 113,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,019. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

