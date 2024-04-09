Bridgeworth LLC Has $12.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1,044.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $71.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,278,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,362. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.